Tinker Talks: Diversity and Inclusion

In this episode of Tinker Talks, we discuss diversity and inclusion with Jose Milan, chief of Tinker’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility office. Air Force Materiel Commander Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr. has said he wants AFMC to lead the Air Force in having a diverse and inclusive workforce. That’s where Milan’s DEIA team comes in.



This episode is full of valuable information on how to make our workspaces more inclusive. Like General Bunch said, diversity, equity and inclusion are critical to the success of the command. Please give it a full listen and tell a friend to listen.



Until next time, thanks for listening, thanks for sharing and stay safe out there and respect one another.