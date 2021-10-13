Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks: Diversity and Inclusion

    Tinker Talks: Diversity and Inclusion

    OK, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of Tinker Talks, we discuss diversity and inclusion with Jose Milan, chief of Tinker’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility office. Air Force Materiel Commander Gen. Arnold Bunch Jr. has said he wants AFMC to lead the Air Force in having a diverse and inclusive workforce. That’s where Milan’s DEIA team comes in.

    This episode is full of valuable information on how to make our workspaces more inclusive. Like General Bunch said, diversity, equity and inclusion are critical to the success of the command. Please give it a full listen and tell a friend to listen.

