    Digging Deep – How To Be a Civilian Engineer

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Audio by Richard Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Digging Deep - Understanding The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District

    S1E4 – How To Be A Civilian Engineer

    Sacramento District’s Rick Poeppelman has carved out a nice career of being a civilian engineer in an Army engineering organization. He heads the district’s Engineering Division, which includes a host of disciplines, including structural, environmental, and civil engineering, as well as geology, project and program management, and a whole lot more.

    Poeppelman joins Digging Deep to give us his civilian engineer perspective of the USACE mission, and to help point those seeking a career in civil engineering in the right direction. Plus, a couple of his favorite superhero’s, including one with “colorful” sense of humor.

    Resources Mentioned:
    * Sacramento District Job Opportunities - https://www.usajobs.gov/ (Search: USACE + Sacramento)

    For more information, visit USACE Sacramento District at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/

    If you have feedback for us, send an email to: spk-pao@usase.army.mil - include "Digging Deep Podcast" in the subject line.

    Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs Office

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 15:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67483
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108609105.mp3
    Length: 00:20:29
    Artist U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 10

