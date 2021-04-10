Digging Deep – How To Be a Civilian Engineer

Digging Deep - Understanding The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District
S1E4 – How To Be A Civilian Engineer
Sacramento District’s Rick Poeppelman has carved out a nice career of being a civilian engineer in an Army engineering organization. He heads the district’s Engineering Division, which includes a host of disciplines, including structural, environmental, and civil engineering, as well as geology, project and program management, and a whole lot more.
Poeppelman joins Digging Deep to give us his civilian engineer perspective of the USACE mission, and to help point those seeking a career in civil engineering in the right direction. Plus, a couple of his favorite superhero’s, including one with “colorful” sense of humor.
Resources Mentioned:
* Sacramento District Job Opportunities - https://www.usajobs.gov/ (Search: USACE + Sacramento)
For more information, visit USACE Sacramento District at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/
If you have feedback for us, send an email to: spk-pao@usase.army.mil - include "Digging Deep Podcast" in the subject line.
Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs Office
