Digging Deep – How To Be a Civilian Engineer

Digging Deep - Understanding The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District



S1E4 – How To Be A Civilian Engineer



Sacramento District’s Rick Poeppelman has carved out a nice career of being a civilian engineer in an Army engineering organization. He heads the district’s Engineering Division, which includes a host of disciplines, including structural, environmental, and civil engineering, as well as geology, project and program management, and a whole lot more.



Poeppelman joins Digging Deep to give us his civilian engineer perspective of the USACE mission, and to help point those seeking a career in civil engineering in the right direction. Plus, a couple of his favorite superhero’s, including one with “colorful” sense of humor.



Resources Mentioned:

* Sacramento District Job Opportunities - https://www.usajobs.gov/ (Search: USACE + Sacramento)



For more information, visit USACE Sacramento District at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/



If you have feedback for us, send an email to: spk-pao@usase.army.mil - include "Digging Deep Podcast" in the subject line.



Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs Office