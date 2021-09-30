Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Above The Best Podcast: Episode 0 - Introduction

    The Above The Best Podcast: Episode 0 - Introduction

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    An introduction to the Above The Best Podcast, a periodic, long-form, conversational companion to the USAACE-8.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 11:24
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 67465
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108603076.mp3
    Length: 00:00:49
    Artist U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
    Conductor LTC Andy Thaggard
    Album The Above The Best Podcast
    Track # 1
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    USAACE

    USAACE

