    The Above The Best Podcast: Episode 1 - Resiliency in Combat, Lessons from the Battle of Mogadishu

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Audio by Lt. Col. Andy Thaggard 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Major Mike Jones, the USAACE Special Operations Element Chief, discusses the Battle of Mogadishu and lessons of leadership and resiliency with CW3 (Retired) Perry Alliman, an Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot shot down on September 25, 1993, and SFC (Retired) Jeff Hulst, a Task Force Ranger Team Leader with the 75th Ranger Regiment during Operation Gothic Serpent. They are joined by MAJ Adam Keller, currently serving at Lyster Army Medical Clinic as the Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Clinical Consultant for Substance Abuse, and Medical Review Officer. The episode was recorded on September 23, 2021, at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 15:07
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 67475
    Filename: 2110/DOD_108605564.mp3
    Length: 01:10:41
    Artist U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
    Conductor LTC Andy Thaggard
    Album The Above The Best Podcast
    Track # 2
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: FORT RUCKER, AL, US 
    This work, The Above The Best Podcast: Episode 1 - Resiliency in Combat, Lessons from the Battle of Mogadishu, by LTC Andy Thaggard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAACE
    AboveTheBest Podcast

