The Above The Best Podcast: Episode 1 - Resiliency in Combat, Lessons from the Battle of Mogadishu

Major Mike Jones, the USAACE Special Operations Element Chief, discusses the Battle of Mogadishu and lessons of leadership and resiliency with CW3 (Retired) Perry Alliman, an Army UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot shot down on September 25, 1993, and SFC (Retired) Jeff Hulst, a Task Force Ranger Team Leader with the 75th Ranger Regiment during Operation Gothic Serpent. They are joined by MAJ Adam Keller, currently serving at Lyster Army Medical Clinic as the Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, Clinical Consultant for Substance Abuse, and Medical Review Officer. The episode was recorded on September 23, 2021, at Fort Rucker, Alabama.
