    Bahrain Beat 22SEP21

    BAHRAIN

    09.22.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lindsay Lair 

    AFN Bahrain

    This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.

    MANAMA, Bahrain (September 22, 2021) This newscast covers Octoberfest on NSA Bahrain and Youth Sports coaches for the Child and Youth Program. Mass Communication Specialist Third Lindsay Lair reports from AFN Bahrain.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 06:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67439
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108595414.mp3
    Length: 00:01:12
    Year 2021
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Beat 22SEP21, by PO3 Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NSA Bahrain
    CYP

