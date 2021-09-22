Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - An Interview with Dr. Paul Tikalsky Dean of Engineering Architecture and Technology at OSU Episode X

    Corpstruction - An Interview with Dr. Paul Tikalsky Dean of Engineering Architecture and Technology at OSU Episode X

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2021

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    An interview with Dr. Paul J. Tikalsky of Oklahoma State University. Dean of the College of Engineering Architecture and Technology.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.23.2021 16:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67373
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108589668.mp3
    Length: 00:42:37
    Artist Brannen Parrish and Paul Tikalsky
    Album Corpstruction X
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 13

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - An Interview with Dr. Paul Tikalsky Dean of Engineering Architecture and Technology at OSU Episode X, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Science
    Engineering
    Math
    OSU
    Technology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT