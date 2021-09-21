Beneath the Wing – Episode 21

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Zimmerman, commander of the 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 21, 2021. Zimmerman talks about his journey in the military and how it led to a career in medicine.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
