    Beneath the Wing – Episode 21

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Zimmerman, commander of the 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 21, 2021. Zimmerman talks about his journey in the military and how it led to a career in medicine.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.21.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 07:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:05:20
