Beneath the Wing – Episode 21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67370" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Zimmerman, commander of the 109th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, in St. Paul, Minn., Sept. 21, 2021. Zimmerman talks about his journey in the military and how it led to a career in medicine.

(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)