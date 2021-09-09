Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 7

    Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 7

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Tristan Biese 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This month, Maj. Nicole Campbell, 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health flight commander, talks with Senior Airman Jessika Collie, 11th Bomb Squadron commander support staff personnelist, and Tech. Sgt. Adam Bethea, 2nd Operational Support Squadron non-commission officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, about dealing with difficult events both in the personal and professional lives of Airmen and their families.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 15:43
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
