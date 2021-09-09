This month, Maj. Nicole Campbell, 2nd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health flight commander, talks with Senior Airman Jessika Collie, 11th Bomb Squadron commander support staff personnelist, and Tech. Sgt. Adam Bethea, 2nd Operational Support Squadron non-commission officer in charge of aircrew flight equipment, about dealing with difficult events both in the personal and professional lives of Airmen and their families.
|09.09.2021
|09.22.2021 15:43
|Newscasts
|67367
|2109/DOD_108585304.mp3
|00:43:31
|2021
|Blues
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
This work, Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 7, by SrA Tristan Biese
