    Digging Deep - Explore & Discover USACE Recreation

    Digging Deep - Explore & Discover USACE Recreation

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2021

    Audio by Richard Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Digging Deep - Understanding The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District

    S1E3 – Explore & Discover USACE Recreation

    Sacramento District’s Taylor Saia holds a unique position within the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – not that she’s the only one within USACE that does what she does, but rather it’s a position most often associated with a different agency all together.

    Ms. Saia joins Digging Deep to fill us in on how an agency focused on dams, levees, and waterways happened to get into the recreation business, and how she found her dream job and career on the back of t-shirt. Plus a reading list the whole family can enjoy while sitting lakeside at your favorite USACE recreation site.

    Taylor Saia’s reading list:
    * To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee
    * Pete The Cat by James Dean
    * Give A Mouse A Cookie by Laura Numeroff

    Resources Mentioned:
    * Sacramento District Recreation Opportunities - https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/
    * National Public Lands Day - https://www.neefusa.org/npld
    * Pathways Program - https://www.usajobs.gov/Help/working-in-government/unique-hiring-paths/students/

    For more information, visit USACE Sacramento District at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/

    If you have feedback for us, send an email to: spk-pao@usase.army.mil - include "Digging Deep Podcast" in the subject line.

    Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs Office

