    Tinker Talks - Installation Commander outlines priorities, talks warrior mindset

    Tinker Talks - Installation Commander outlines priorities, talks warrior mindset

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of Tinker Talks, host April McDonald sits down with the 72nd Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, Col. G. Hall Sebren Jr.

    Col. Sebren took command just a few short months ago, but has hit the ground running. He discusses his leadership approach and warrior mindset as well as top priorities.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.17.2021 11:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67346
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108576891.mp3
    Length: 00:27:33
    Year 2021
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - Installation Commander outlines priorities, talks warrior mindset, by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leadership
    United States Air Force
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    Air Force Materiel Command

