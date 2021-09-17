Tinker Talks - Installation Commander outlines priorities, talks warrior mindset

In this episode of Tinker Talks, host April McDonald sits down with the 72nd Air Base Wing and Installation Commander, Col. G. Hall Sebren Jr.
Col. Sebren took command just a few short months ago, but has hit the ground running. He discusses his leadership approach and warrior mindset as well as top priorities.
