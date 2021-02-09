Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - University of Oklahoma engineers make surprising discovery about construction material

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    You probably never think about this product but it’s nearly impossible to travel anywhere in modern-day United States without encountering it at some point in your journey.
    Whether you use personal, public, or private transportation the odds of you going anywhere without it are relatively low.

    Our host, Brannen Parrish, visited the Fears Laboratory at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma and observed testing on concrete beams.

    On this episode of Corpstruction, he interviewed Dr. Royce Floyd an engineering professor whose focus is on testing concrete, and Omar Yadik, an engineering student about their findings. OU engineers are making some fascinating discoveries about how corrosion, weather and other elements impact the strength of construction industry’s most prolific product.

    They also discuss how these findings could affect critical infrastructure down the road.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2021 13:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67322
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108568437.mp3
    Length: 00:48:25
    Artist Brannen Parrish
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 8

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - University of Oklahoma engineers make surprising discovery about construction material, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

