Corpstruction - University of Oklahoma engineers make surprising discovery about construction material

You probably never think about this product but it’s nearly impossible to travel anywhere in modern-day United States without encountering it at some point in your journey.

Whether you use personal, public, or private transportation the odds of you going anywhere without it are relatively low.



Our host, Brannen Parrish, visited the Fears Laboratory at the University of Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma and observed testing on concrete beams.



On this episode of Corpstruction, he interviewed Dr. Royce Floyd an engineering professor whose focus is on testing concrete, and Omar Yadik, an engineering student about their findings. OU engineers are making some fascinating discoveries about how corrosion, weather and other elements impact the strength of construction industry’s most prolific product.



They also discuss how these findings could affect critical infrastructure down the road.