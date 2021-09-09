Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #9: Protecting the Force in a Post-9/11 World

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67297" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Technical directors Pam Kinnebrew and Nick Boone from the U.S. Army Engineer Research Development Center's (ERDC) Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory talk about how ERDC provided force protection solutions in response to new challenges faced by our Warfighters and civilians after 9/11 during a September 9, 2021 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Kinnebrew and Boone discussed what was unique about the force protection challenges that arose in Afghanistan and Iraq (7:54), how ERDC leveraged past research to help meet these challenges (8:58), the solutions ERDC developed (14:08), the intense operational tempo that followed the 9/11 attacks (25:43), and how the lessons learned during the past 20 years can be applied to future force protection challenges (32:24). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.