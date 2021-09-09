Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Power of ERDC podcast Ep. #9: Protecting the Force in a Post-9/11 World

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Audio by Christopher Kieffer 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    Technical directors Pam Kinnebrew and Nick Boone from the U.S. Army Engineer Research Development Center's (ERDC) Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory talk about how ERDC provided force protection solutions in response to new challenges faced by our Warfighters and civilians after 9/11 during a September 9, 2021 episode of the Power of ERDC podcast. Kinnebrew and Boone discussed what was unique about the force protection challenges that arose in Afghanistan and Iraq (7:54), how ERDC leveraged past research to help meet these challenges (8:58), the solutions ERDC developed (14:08), the intense operational tempo that followed the 9/11 attacks (25:43), and how the lessons learned during the past 20 years can be applied to future force protection challenges (32:24). The Power of ERDC podcast is a behind-the-scenes look at ERDC’s involvement in solving some of the nation’s toughest engineering challenges.

