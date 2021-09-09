Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks - Former and current 552 Air Control Wing commanders reflect on events and wing's response to the terror attacks on September 11, 2001

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Former 552nd Air Control Wing commander, retired Brigadier General Ben Robinson and current 552nd ACW Commander Col. Keven Coyle were both stationed in the 552nd and working the morning of September 11, 2001. The two joined us on this episode to reflect on the events that unfolded that morning, one from the commander's role and the other from a young lieutenant serving as the resource advisor.

    Listen to the former and current commanders talk about leadership from their perspective roles and the wing's response to the terrorist attacks.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 12:25
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tinker Talks - Former and current 552 Air Control Wing commanders reflect on events and wing's response to the terror attacks on September 11, 2001, by Paul Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Military
    United States Air Force
    ReadyAF

