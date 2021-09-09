Tinker Talks - Former and current 552 Air Control Wing commanders reflect on events and wing's response to the terror attacks on September 11, 2001

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67287" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Former 552nd Air Control Wing commander, retired Brigadier General Ben Robinson and current 552nd ACW Commander Col. Keven Coyle were both stationed in the 552nd and working the morning of September 11, 2001. The two joined us on this episode to reflect on the events that unfolded that morning, one from the commander's role and the other from a young lieutenant serving as the resource advisor.



Listen to the former and current commanders talk about leadership from their perspective roles and the wing's response to the terrorist attacks.



Please leave us comments and subscribe to this podcast.

Check out our social media pages:

Tinker:

Facebook and Instagram - @Tinker Air Force Base

Twitter - @Team_Tinker

552 Air Control Wing:

552acw