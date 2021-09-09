Tinker Talks - Former and current 552 Air Control Wing commanders reflect on events and wing's response to the terror attacks on September 11, 2001

Former 552nd Air Control Wing commander, retired Brigadier General Ben Robinson and current 552nd ACW Commander Col. Keven Coyle were both stationed in the 552nd and working the morning of September 11, 2001. The two joined us on this episode to reflect on the events that unfolded that morning, one from the commander's role and the other from a young lieutenant serving as the resource advisor.
Listen to the former and current commanders talk about leadership from their perspective roles and the wing's response to the terrorist attacks.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 12:25
|Length:
|00:48:45
|Location:
|US
