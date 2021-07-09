Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Digging Deep - Planning for Sacramento’s Next Big Storm

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Audio by Richard Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Digging Deep - Understanding The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District

    S1E2 – Planning for Sacramento’s Next Big Storm

    Sacramento District Planning Division Chief Ms. Alicia Kirchner leads one of the largest planning divisions within the USACE enterprise, responsible for providing planning expertise to help identify and solve water resource problems for the district.

    Ms. Kirchner joins Digging Deep to help us better understand the need for Sacramento region flood protection projects and the planning team’s role in those projects from their onset. And Ms. Kirchner goes “old school” on her favorite superhero.

    Alicia Kirchner’s reading list:
    Eleven Rings by Phil Jackson

    For more information, visit USACE Sacramento District at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/

    If you have feedback for us, send an email to: spk-pao@usase.army.mil - include "Digging Deep Podcast" in the subject line.

    Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs Office

