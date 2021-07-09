Digging Deep - Planning for Sacramento’s Next Big Storm

Digging Deep - Understanding The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District



S1E2 – Planning for Sacramento’s Next Big Storm



Sacramento District Planning Division Chief Ms. Alicia Kirchner leads one of the largest planning divisions within the USACE enterprise, responsible for providing planning expertise to help identify and solve water resource problems for the district.



Ms. Kirchner joins Digging Deep to help us better understand the need for Sacramento region flood protection projects and the planning team’s role in those projects from their onset. And Ms. Kirchner goes “old school” on her favorite superhero.



Alicia Kirchner’s reading list:

Eleven Rings by Phil Jackson



For more information, visit USACE Sacramento District at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/



If you have feedback for us, send an email to: spk-pao@usase.army.mil - include "Digging Deep Podcast" in the subject line.



Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs Office