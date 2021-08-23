Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beneath the Wing – Episode 20

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Courtesy Audio

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. (ret.) Sheila Jessen in St. Paul, Minn., Aug. 23, 2021. Jessen shares stories of being a Russian linguist for the U.S. Air Force and stationed in Germany when the Berlin Wall came down.
    (U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 13:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67249
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108545257.mp3
    Length: 01:02:56
    Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US 
    Minnesota

    Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing
    Beneath the Wing

