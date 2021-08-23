Beneath the Wing – Episode 20

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. (ret.) Sheila Jessen in St. Paul, Minn., Aug. 23, 2021. Jessen shares stories of being a Russian linguist for the U.S. Air Force and stationed in Germany when the Berlin Wall came down.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
