Raven Conversations: Episode 69 Aaron McCarthy's Story and His Battle With Suicide

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67241" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and on this episode we talk to Jennika Cardenas. Jennika is the R3SP Coordinator for the state and she brought with her a long-time member of the Washington National Guard, Aaron McCarthy. Aaron opens up to us and shares his heart wrenching story and his battles with TBI and PTSD.



24/7 Veteran and Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

or Text 838255



Military OneSource: 1-800-342-9647



Family Program Hotline at the JSS (Building 3) 1-800-364-7492



Jennika Cardenas, R3SP Coordinator: 253-318-9827



All American Heroes Foundation: www.aahfdn.com