Raven Conversations: Episode 69 Aaron McCarthy's Story and His Battle With Suicide

September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and on this episode we talk to Jennika Cardenas. Jennika is the R3SP Coordinator for the state and she brought with her a long-time member of the Washington National Guard, Aaron McCarthy. Aaron opens up to us and shares his heart wrenching story and his battles with TBI and PTSD.
24/7 Veteran and Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 Press 1
or Text 838255
Military OneSource: 1-800-342-9647
Family Program Hotline at the JSS (Building 3) 1-800-364-7492
Jennika Cardenas, R3SP Coordinator: 253-318-9827
All American Heroes Foundation: www.aahfdn.com
