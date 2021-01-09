Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 69 Aaron McCarthy's Story and His Battle With Suicide

    WA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    September is Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and on this episode we talk to Jennika Cardenas. Jennika is the R3SP Coordinator for the state and she brought with her a long-time member of the Washington National Guard, Aaron McCarthy. Aaron opens up to us and shares his heart wrenching story and his battles with TBI and PTSD.

    24/7 Veteran and Military Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 Press 1
    or Text 838255

    Military OneSource: 1-800-342-9647

    Family Program Hotline at the JSS (Building 3) 1-800-364-7492

    Jennika Cardenas, R3SP Coordinator: 253-318-9827

    All American Heroes Foundation: www.aahfdn.com

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 15:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67241
    Filename: 2109/DOD_108544070.mp3
    Length: 00:56:43
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Episode 69 Aaron McCarthy's Story and His Battle With Suicide, by SFC Jason Kriess, identified by DVIDS

    suicide prevention
    podcast
    washington national guard
    suicide awareness

