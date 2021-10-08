Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks - Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown and Mrs. Sharene Brown

    Tinker Talks - Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown and Mrs. Sharene Brown

    UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Audio by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. visited Tinker Air Force Base August 9-10. During the visit, Brown met with Tinker AFB senior leaders to discuss the installation mission. Gen. Brown was also able to tour Tinker AFB facilities, including the Air Force Sustainment Center, the Oklahoma Air Logistics Complex and the 552nd Air Control Wing.

    Mrs. Sharene Brown, Spouse of U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., also visited Tinker, where she was able to meet with Air Force members across the base to discuss Air Force family life and the Key Spouse program.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 16:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:25:58
    TAGS

    CSAF
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Charles Q. Brown Jr.
    CQ Brown
    Tinker Talks

