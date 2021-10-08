Tinker Talks - Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown and Mrs. Sharene Brown

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67143" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. visited Tinker Air Force Base August 9-10. During the visit, Brown met with Tinker AFB senior leaders to discuss the installation mission. Gen. Brown was also able to tour Tinker AFB facilities, including the Air Force Sustainment Center, the Oklahoma Air Logistics Complex and the 552nd Air Control Wing.



Mrs. Sharene Brown, Spouse of U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., also visited Tinker, where she was able to meet with Air Force members across the base to discuss Air Force family life and the Key Spouse program.