Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. visited Tinker Air Force Base August 9-10. During the visit, Brown met with Tinker AFB senior leaders to discuss the installation mission. Gen. Brown was also able to tour Tinker AFB facilities, including the Air Force Sustainment Center, the Oklahoma Air Logistics Complex and the 552nd Air Control Wing.
Mrs. Sharene Brown, Spouse of U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr., also visited Tinker, where she was able to meet with Air Force members across the base to discuss Air Force family life and the Key Spouse program.
This work, Tinker Talks - Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown and Mrs. Sharene Brown, by 2nd Lt. Danny Rangel, identified by DVIDS
