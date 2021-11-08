Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 6

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Tristan Biese and Senior Airman Jovante Johnson

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This month, Patrick Catanese and 1st Lt. Fred Gallop, 2nd Bomb Wing chaplains, talk with Airman 1st Class Gabriel Fisher, 2nd Maintenance Operation Squadron maintenance management production specialist, and Briana Pinell, spouse of Jatniel Pinell, about how military members, spouses and civilian employees can build stronger communities and how spiritual fitness can help.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 6, by SrA Tristan Biese and SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

