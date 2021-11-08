This month, Patrick Catanese and 1st Lt. Fred Gallop, 2nd Bomb Wing chaplains, talk with Airman 1st Class Gabriel Fisher, 2nd Maintenance Operation Squadron maintenance management production specialist, and Briana Pinell, spouse of Jatniel Pinell, about how military members, spouses and civilian employees can build stronger communities and how spiritual fitness can help.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 11:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67139
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108524175.mp3
|Length:
|00:48:18
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 6, by SrA Tristan Biese and SrA Jovante Johnson, identified by DVIDS
