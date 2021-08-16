Digging Deep - It Starts With The Commander

Digging Deep: Understanding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District



S1E1b - It Starts With The Commander



Sacramento District Commander Col. James Handura provides a brief history on Army and Civil Engineers and gives an overview of how his District serves the public and the greater USACE mission. Plus he reveals the talent that he'd most like to have.



COL Handura's reading list:

Personal Memoirs of Ulysses S. Grant

Diplomacy by Henry Kissinger

Meditations by Marcus Aurelius

Radical Candor by Kim Scott



For more information, visit USACE Sacramento District at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/



If you have feedback for us, send an email to: spk-pao@usase.army.mil - include "Digging Deep Podcast" in the subject line.



Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs Office