Digging Deep - It Starts With The Commander

Digging Deep: Understanding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District
S1E1b - It Starts With The Commander
Sacramento District Commander Col. James Handura provides a brief history on Army and Civil Engineers and gives an overview of how his District serves the public and the greater USACE mission. Plus he reveals the talent that he'd most like to have.
COL Handura's reading list:
Personal Memoirs of Ulysses S. Grant
Diplomacy by Henry Kissinger
Meditations by Marcus Aurelius
Radical Candor by Kim Scott
For more information, visit USACE Sacramento District at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/
If you have feedback for us, send an email to: spk-pao@usase.army.mil - include "Digging Deep Podcast" in the subject line.
|08.16.2021
|08.17.2021 18:21
|Newscasts
|67119
|2108/DOD_108515397.mp3
|00:23:55
|U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District
|2021
|Podcast
|SACRAMENTO, CA, US
|1
|0
|0
|3
