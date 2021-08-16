Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Digging Deep - It Starts With The Commander

    Digging Deep - It Starts With The Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Audio by Richard Brown 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Digging Deep: Understanding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District

    S1E1b - It Starts With The Commander

    Sacramento District Commander Col. James Handura provides a brief history on Army and Civil Engineers and gives an overview of how his District serves the public and the greater USACE mission. Plus he reveals the talent that he'd most like to have.

    COL Handura's reading list:
    Personal Memoirs of Ulysses S. Grant
    Diplomacy by Henry Kissinger
    Meditations by Marcus Aurelius
    Radical Candor by Kim Scott

    For more information, visit USACE Sacramento District at: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/

    If you have feedback for us, send an email to: spk-pao@usase.army.mil - include "Digging Deep Podcast" in the subject line.

    Hosted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District Public Affairs Office

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 18:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67119
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108515397.mp3
    Length: 00:23:55
    Artist U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Digging Deep - It Starts With The Commander, by Richard Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usace
    engineer
    emergency response
    levee
    dam safety
    civil works

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT