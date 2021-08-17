Corpstruction - Ranger Matt Sexton, Lake Eufaula Episode 7

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67115" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Ranger Matt Sexton of the Lake Eufaula Project Office talks about being a park ranger at the largest lake in Oklahoma. Sexton is originally from North Carolina and moved to Oklahoma to work for the Tulsa District.

Sexton talked to us about boat docks, recreation and working at his dream job.