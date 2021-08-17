Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Ranger Matt Sexton, Lake Eufaula Episode 7

    Corpstruction - Ranger Matt Sexton, Lake Eufaula Episode 7

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Ranger Matt Sexton of the Lake Eufaula Project Office talks about being a park ranger at the largest lake in Oklahoma. Sexton is originally from North Carolina and moved to Oklahoma to work for the Tulsa District.
    Sexton talked to us about boat docks, recreation and working at his dream job.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 16:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67115
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108515071.mp3
    Length: 01:02:09
    Artist Brannen Parrish and Ranger Matt Sexton
    Album Corpstruction - Ranger Matt Sexton talks Lake Eufaula Episode 7
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - Ranger Matt Sexton, Lake Eufaula Episode 7, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    park
    recreation
    lake
    tourism
    oklahoma
    boating

