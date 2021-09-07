The FORSCOM Frontline

Episode 9: Advancing the Battlefield - Join us for a special episode with guest host Gen. Michael X. Garrett, FORSCOM Commanding General, and Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division. We talk about their unit's role in the Army's modernization efforts the importance of engaged leadership and mastering the fundamentals.