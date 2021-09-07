Episode 9: Advancing the Battlefield - Join us for a special episode with guest host Gen. Michael X. Garrett, FORSCOM Commanding General, and Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division. We talk about their unit's role in the Army's modernization efforts the importance of engaged leadership and mastering the fundamentals.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 21:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67081
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108504917.mp3
|Length:
|01:01:03
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|20
This work, The FORSCOM Frontline, by Ashley Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT