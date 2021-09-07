The FORSCOM Frontline

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Audio by Ashley Patoka 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Episode 9: Advancing the Battlefield - Join us for a special episode with guest host Gen. Michael X. Garrett, FORSCOM Commanding General, and Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division. We talk about their unit's role in the Army's modernization efforts the importance of engaged leadership and mastering the fundamentals.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.11.2021 21:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 01:01:03
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Readiness
    Frontline
    Modernization

