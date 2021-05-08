Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 8/5/2021

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Audio by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The USACE Missouri River Water Management Division held its monthly update call on Thursday, Aug. 5 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. The July 8 recording had technical issues. Below-average precipitation and dry soil conditions persist in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa. The updated 2021 upper Basin runoff forecast is 14.6 million acre-feet, 57% of average. If realized, this runoff amount would be in the 10th driest year in the upper Basin since 1898.

