Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 8/5/2021

The USACE Missouri River Water Management Division held its monthly update call on Thursday, Aug. 5 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. The July 8 recording had technical issues. Below-average precipitation and dry soil conditions persist in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa. The updated 2021 upper Basin runoff forecast is 14.6 million acre-feet, 57% of average. If realized, this runoff amount would be in the 10th driest year in the upper Basin since 1898.