The USACE Missouri River Water Management Division held its monthly update call on Thursday, Aug. 5 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. The July 8 recording had technical issues. Below-average precipitation and dry soil conditions persist in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa. The updated 2021 upper Basin runoff forecast is 14.6 million acre-feet, 57% of average. If realized, this runoff amount would be in the 10th driest year in the upper Basin since 1898.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 15:22
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67077
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108503637.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:33
|Artist
|USACE
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|20
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 8/5/2021, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT