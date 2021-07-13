Tinker Talks: Character matters

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/67045" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Air Force Materiel Command’s Connect program is an initiative to focus on building relationships.



We invited Wakita Oliver, a master resiliency facilitator with the 72nd Force Support Squadron, to join us on this episode of Tinker Talks to discuss the topic of Character.



Oliver teaches Profession of Arms Center of Excellence, or PACE, classes that concentrate on people leading themselves or others and on professional development. She said many of those classes encompass character as a whole.

“Character, for many of us, is about talking straight,” Oliver said. “It’s about having those difficult conversations when we need to have them.”



Being respectful, showing transparency, admitting when you’re wrong and making that wrong right and being someone who is loyal are all a part of what’s learned through PACE and all have aspects of character in them, she said.



The purpose of AFMC Connect is to help units invest in their collective success by providing the time, tools, and resources to enhance personal and professional performance. AFMC Connect allows leaders at every level to have active and sustained engagement with their people.



This is not a “one size fits all” initiative, but rather it provides a standardized message with accompanying tools and resources to better assist in successful engagement. This is a holistic approach to strengthen resilience, reinforce protective factors and reduce unwanted behaviors through deliberate and meaningful personal and professional development. Focusing on our mission, building a shared purpose, and strong connections will aid in assisting our most vital resource, our people and create the AFMC We Need!