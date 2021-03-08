Corpstruction - USACE Structural Engineer Deploys to Champlain Tower Collapse Site

Christopher Strunk of the Tulsa District recently returned from a deployment in support of the rescue and recovery mission at the Champlain Tower collapse in Surfside, Florida.



Strunk is the Chief of Military and Interagency International Services, Design and a former Senior Structural Engineer and Subject Matter Expert, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He oversees Interagency and International Service projects for the Tulsa District.