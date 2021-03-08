Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpstruction - USACE Structural Engineer Deploys to Champlain Tower Collapse Site

    Corpstruction - USACE Structural Engineer Deploys to Champlain Tower Collapse Site

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Christopher Strunk of the Tulsa District recently returned from a deployment in support of the rescue and recovery mission at the Champlain Tower collapse in Surfside, Florida.

    Strunk is the Chief of Military and Interagency International Services, Design and a former Senior Structural Engineer and Subject Matter Expert, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He oversees Interagency and International Service projects for the Tulsa District.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 11:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 67041
    Filename: 2108/DOD_108489976.mp3
    Length: 01:08:06
    Artist Brannen Parrish and Chris Strunk
    Composer Brannen Parrish and Chris Strunk
    Conductor Brannen Parrish and Chris Strunk
    Album Corpstruction - A Structural Engineer Deploys to the Champlain Tower Collapse
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: TULSA, OK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corpstruction - USACE Structural Engineer Deploys to Champlain Tower Collapse Site, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    Engineers
    Tower
    Florida
    Collapse
    Surfside

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT