Christopher Strunk of the Tulsa District recently returned from a deployment in support of the rescue and recovery mission at the Champlain Tower collapse in Surfside, Florida.
Strunk is the Chief of Military and Interagency International Services, Design and a former Senior Structural Engineer and Subject Matter Expert, Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He oversees Interagency and International Service projects for the Tulsa District.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 11:48
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67041
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108489976.mp3
|Length:
|01:08:06
|Artist
|Brannen Parrish and Chris Strunk
|Composer
|Brannen Parrish and Chris Strunk
|Conductor
|Brannen Parrish and Chris Strunk
|Album
|Corpstruction - A Structural Engineer Deploys to the Champlain Tower Collapse
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|5
This work, Corpstruction - USACE Structural Engineer Deploys to Champlain Tower Collapse Site, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT