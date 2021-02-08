This audio file was produced from AFN Bahrain as its local newscast, which airs daily on 106.3 “The Eagle”.
MANAMA, Bahrain (August 02, 2021) This newscast covers the Navy Exchange Service Command 2020 Bingham Award Winners, NAVADMIN 150/21, and DODEA's back to school info fair. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lindsay Lair reports from AFN Bahrain.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 04:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|67037
|Filename:
|2108/DOD_108489386.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Beat- 02AUG21, by PO3 Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
