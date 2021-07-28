Corpstruction - Dennis Covey of Tenkiller Lake talks Elk and Snake Creek Campground Repairs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/66994" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In November 2018, a tornado struck Elk Creek and Snake Creek Campgrounds on Tenkiller Lake in Oklahoma. The tornado caused considerable damage. Less than two months earlier, Dennis Covey had taken over as the new lake manager for Tenkiller which includes more than 11,000 surface acres of water and much more land. In 2019, the Tenkiller Lake Office found itself in the middle of a flood fight that lasted the entire summer. The COVID pandemic struck in 2020 and caused additional delays to repair work. Covey talked to us about the campgrounds, where they are in the process and when he thinks they might reopen based upon the current conditions.