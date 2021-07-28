Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corpstruction - Dennis Covey of Tenkiller Lake talks Elk and Snake Creek Campground Repairs

    Corpstruction - Dennis Covey of Tenkiller Lake talks Elk and Snake Creek Campground Repairs

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Audio by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    In November 2018, a tornado struck Elk Creek and Snake Creek Campgrounds on Tenkiller Lake in Oklahoma. The tornado caused considerable damage. Less than two months earlier, Dennis Covey had taken over as the new lake manager for Tenkiller which includes more than 11,000 surface acres of water and much more land. In 2019, the Tenkiller Lake Office found itself in the middle of a flood fight that lasted the entire summer. The COVID pandemic struck in 2020 and caused additional delays to repair work. Covey talked to us about the campgrounds, where they are in the process and when he thinks they might reopen based upon the current conditions.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Category: Newscasts
