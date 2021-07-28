In November 2018, a tornado struck Elk Creek and Snake Creek Campgrounds on Tenkiller Lake in Oklahoma. The tornado caused considerable damage. Less than two months earlier, Dennis Covey had taken over as the new lake manager for Tenkiller which includes more than 11,000 surface acres of water and much more land. In 2019, the Tenkiller Lake Office found itself in the middle of a flood fight that lasted the entire summer. The COVID pandemic struck in 2020 and caused additional delays to repair work. Covey talked to us about the campgrounds, where they are in the process and when he thinks they might reopen based upon the current conditions.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2021 15:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66994
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108476704.mp3
|Length:
|01:02:52
|Artist
|Brannen Parrish & Dennis Covey
|Album
|Corpstruction - Episode 4
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|TULSA, OK, US
|Web Views:
|45
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, Corpstruction - Dennis Covey of Tenkiller Lake talks Elk and Snake Creek Campground Repairs, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT