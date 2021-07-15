U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Mark Legvold, 133rd Airlift Wing, interviews U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andriana Vogt, 133rd Security Forces Specialist, in St. Paul, Minn., July 15, 2020. Vogt shares her thoughts on career changes and the importance of normalizing conversations about mental health.
(U.S. Air National Guard podcast by 133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2021 16:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66932
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108455494.mp3
|Length:
|00:52:24
|Location:
|ST PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|8
This work, Beneath the Wing – Episode 18, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT