Life as a Soldier - Ep. 7

Life as a Soldier podcast is hosted by the Senior Enlisted adviser (Demon 7) of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division who has discussions with soldiers from our organization about a particular topic or current events. Episode 7 focuses on the importance of leadership in the Big Red One.