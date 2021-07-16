Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life as a Soldier - Ep. 7

    Life as a Soldier - Ep. 7

    ILLESHEIM, BY, GERMANY

    07.16.2021

    Audio by Capt. Billy Lacroix 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Life as a Soldier podcast is hosted by the Senior Enlisted adviser (Demon 7) of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division who has discussions with soldiers from our organization about a particular topic or current events. Episode 7 focuses on the importance of leadership in the Big Red One.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Life as a Soldier - Ep. 7, by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM Strongertogether BRO infantry CAB aviation

