    The FORSCOM Frontline

    The FORSCOM Frontline

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Audio by Ashley Patoka 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Episode 8: Welcome to the Jungle -- Join us for a conversation about jungle survival. This month, we talk with two Soldiers from the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade to learn more about their experiences at the 25th Infantry Division Lightening Academy Jungle Operations Training Course. We also talk to an instructor from the course who shares the importance of the JOTC for maintaining Army readiness.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.07.2021 15:05
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:52:23
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The FORSCOM Frontline, by Ashley Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Podcast
    FORSCOM
    Readiness
    Frontline

