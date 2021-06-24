The FORSCOM Frontline

Episode 8: Welcome to the Jungle -- Join us for a conversation about jungle survival. This month, we talk with two Soldiers from the 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade to learn more about their experiences at the 25th Infantry Division Lightening Academy Jungle Operations Training Course. We also talk to an instructor from the course who shares the importance of the JOTC for maintaining Army readiness.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2021 15:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66844
|Filename:
|2107/DOD_108440166.mp3
|Length:
|00:52:23
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|14
