WeARtheGuard - Episode 09

In this episode of WeARtheGuard we continue in our series of conversations with Commanders in the Arkansas National Guard.



This week, we are speaking with recently promoted Maj. Megan Thomas. When Maj. Thomas sat down with WeARtheGuard, she was serving in a command position with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-153rd Infantry Battalion, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. Since this recording, she has been assigned to command Bravo Company, 2-153rd (Batesville/Augusta), and will command the unit through the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk, Louisiana in July & August, 2021.



"Infantry officers want to command an infantry company," said MAJ Thomas. "This is why we’re are here, and this is one of the highlights of my career as a commissioned officer. I am really looking forward to commanding the best citizen-Soldiers our state has to offer.”



You can listen/subscribe to our podcasts on



Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/76NNkcAgAL0yhR6EffJIOe



Apple Podcasts: http://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1557909504



DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/alpha/W/page/1



Catch us to/from work, in the gym, or whenever you have an opportunity and Thank you for listening.