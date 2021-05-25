The FORSCOM Frontline

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/66741" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Episode 7, Part 2: Crucial Conversations: Join us for part two of our Pride Month special where we have an open and honest conversation about inclusion and the experiences of queer people in the military. Our three guests talk about what it has been like serving as an openly gay Soldier in the Army.