Episode 7, Part 2: Crucial Conversations: Join us for part two of our Pride Month special where we have an open and honest conversation about inclusion and the experiences of queer people in the military. Our three guests talk about what it has been like serving as an openly gay Soldier in the Army.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2021 14:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66741
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108417607.mp3
|Length:
|01:11:08
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|10
This work, The FORSCOM Frontline, by Ashley Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
