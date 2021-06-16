Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WeARtheGuard - Episode 08

    WeARtheGuard - Episode 08

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Audio by Zachary Lehr 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    In the latest edition of WeARtheGuard, we interview Spc. Hannah Lomax, a Soldier assigned to the 106th Army Band, a dual-major student at Arkansas Tech. University and a contestant in the 2021 in the Miss Arkansas Pageant.

    Tune in to our podcast and hear about the personal courage required to “step up and speak out about” important situations and break down some of the walls that, particularly females, face in military life.

    She advises Soldiers in the Guard to “Never be afraid to push past your own fear.”

    You can listen/subscribe to our podcasts on

    Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/76NNkcAgAL0yhR6EffJIOe

    Apple Podcasts: http://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/id1557909504

    DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/podcast/alpha/W/page/1

    Catch us to/from work, in the gym, or whenever you have an opportunity and Thank you for listening.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.17.2021 11:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66683
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108406097.mp3
    Length: 00:27:59
    Year 2021
    Genre Podcast
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WeARtheGuard - Episode 08, by Zachary Lehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    arkansas national guard
    national guard
    arkansas
    weartheguard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT