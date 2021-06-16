WeARtheGuard - Episode 08

In the latest edition of WeARtheGuard, we interview Spc. Hannah Lomax, a Soldier assigned to the 106th Army Band, a dual-major student at Arkansas Tech. University and a contestant in the 2021 in the Miss Arkansas Pageant.



Tune in to our podcast and hear about the personal courage required to “step up and speak out about” important situations and break down some of the walls that, particularly females, face in military life.



She advises Soldiers in the Guard to “Never be afraid to push past your own fear.”



