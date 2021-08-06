Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 103

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.08.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Carl Brown, South Carolina National Guard state safety manager, U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 James Reaves, South Carolina National Guard safety specialist, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Terry Addis, South Carolina National Guard safety specialist, about the 100 days of summer and how to stay safe during the summer months. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

    Safety
    Heat
    South Carolina National Guard
    100 Days of Summer
    Palmetto Guardian
    Military Podcast

