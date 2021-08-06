On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Carl Brown, South Carolina National Guard state safety manager, U.S. Army Warrant Officer 1 James Reaves, South Carolina National Guard safety specialist, and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Terry Addis, South Carolina National Guard safety specialist, about the 100 days of summer and how to stay safe during the summer months. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.
|06.08.2021
|06.11.2021 13:40
|Newscasts
|66606
|2106/DOD_108394369.mp3
|00:24:44
|2021
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 103, by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS
