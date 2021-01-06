Palmetto Guardian - Episode 102

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Elisa Edwards, South Carolina National Guard employment services director, about employment services and the upcoming job fair, June 24, 2021, at the State Fair Grounds in Columbia, South Carolina. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2021 13:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66594
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108391621.mp3
|Length:
|00:15:01
|Year
|2021
|Location:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
