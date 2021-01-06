Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 102

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 102

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2021

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Elisa Edwards, South Carolina National Guard employment services director, about employment services and the upcoming job fair, June 24, 2021, at the State Fair Grounds in Columbia, South Carolina. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.11.2021 13:40
    Category: Newscasts
    TAGS

    job fair
    south carolina national guard
    scng
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast
    employment services

