    The FORSCOM Frontline

    The FORSCOM Frontline

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Audio by Ashley Patoka 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Join us as we chat with Chaplain (Maj.) Rebecca Ammons, a transgender women serving in the Army. She talks with us about her personal struggles, what it is was like having to keep her “secret” for most of her life, and what it has been like being able to be herself since the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell. We also talk with her about her contributions to readiness – and what Chaplain's do to support Soldiers and their families.

    Be sure to join us for this very open and candid conversation!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    TAGS

    Podcast
    FORSCOM
    Readiness
    Frontline
    Pride month

