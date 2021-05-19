The FORSCOM Frontline

Join us as we chat with Chaplain (Maj.) Rebecca Ammons, a transgender women serving in the Army. She talks with us about her personal struggles, what it is was like having to keep her “secret” for most of her life, and what it has been like being able to be herself since the repeal of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell. We also talk with her about her contributions to readiness – and what Chaplain's do to support Soldiers and their families.



Be sure to join us for this very open and candid conversation!