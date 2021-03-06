Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raven Conversations: Episode 67 Wildfire Season Prep

    WA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2021

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    It's is now June and we are marching right into fire season. That fun time of year where we all come together to fight a common enemy. Department of Natural Resources are reporting more than 400 fires this calendar year already. Those can range from small backyard fires that get a little bit out of control to larger fires that require a crew of firefighters to extinguish. So the dry, hot conditions are ripe for another more active than usual fire season.

    I talked with Angie Lane from DNR and Sgt. 1st Class Stefhan Larkin with the Guard. We chatted about some of the conditions that make for an active fire season, what it takes to be Red Card certified and a couple funny stories from the front lines of the wildfires.

    If you have any ideas for future episodes please send me an email at jason.r.kriess.mil@mail.mil

