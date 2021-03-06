The USACE Missouri River Water Management Division held its monthly update call on Thursday, June 3 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. Below-average precipitation and dry soil conditions persist in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa. The updated 2021 upper Basin runoff forecast is 17.9 million acre-feet, 69% of average. If realized, this runoff amount would be in the 22nd driest year in the upper Basin since 1898.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2021 22:57
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66523
|Filename:
|2106/DOD_108380508.mp3
|Length:
|00:36:23
|Artist
|Missouri River Water Management
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 6/3/2021, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT