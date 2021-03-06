Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 6/3/2021

The USACE Missouri River Water Management Division held its monthly update call on Thursday, June 3 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. Below-average precipitation and dry soil conditions persist in the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City, Iowa. The updated 2021 upper Basin runoff forecast is 17.9 million acre-feet, 69% of average. If realized, this runoff amount would be in the 22nd driest year in the upper Basin since 1898.