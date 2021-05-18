Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 4

This month, Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2d Bomb Wing Commander, sits down with Katie McHaley and Nicole Smith, two members of the Barksdale Air Force Base Key Spouse Program to discuss the purpose of the Key Spouse Program and how its members play an integral part in fulfilling the Air Force mission.
