    Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 4

    UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Audio by Senior Airman Christina Graves 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    This month, Col. Mark Dmytryszyn, 2d Bomb Wing Commander, sits down with Katie McHaley and Nicole Smith, two members of the Barksdale Air Force Base Key Spouse Program to discuss the purpose of the Key Spouse Program and how its members play an integral part in fulfilling the Air Force mission.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2021 17:57
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66512
    Filename: 2106/DOD_108377671.mp3
    Length: 00:23:13
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Between 2 BUFFs - Episode 4, by SrA Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Key Spouse Program
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    AFGSC
    BAFB
    2d Bomb Wing

