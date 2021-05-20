WeARtheGuard - Episode 06

The Arkansas National Guard recognizes May as Mental Health Awareness Month to address the prevalence of mental illness and share information on the resources to address it.



During May, we will promote the theme "What Works for Me" to stimulate conversation among providers, Guardsmen, employees and other members of our Guard community to share the tools that support their own mental health and emphasize the effectiveness of evidence-based treatment available to all service members and families.



This month, service members, leaders, and health care providers will share what works for them to sustain their mental health, and relieve stress, sleep better, practice self-care, and more. In addition to sharing resources and ways our Guardsmen can boost their own mental health and resilience, the ARNG is emphasizing those resources through three separate PodCast interviews with Behavioral Health, Mental Health, Community Health, and Chaplaincy services. All of those approaches can make real improvements in your mental health and quality of life.



In this episode of WeARtheGuard we speak with Arkansas National Guard Behavioral Health Professional Dr. Dawson Williams about how he can help Soldiers, Airmen and their families.



Looking for resources for Mental Health Awareness Month?



Check out a message on our website from the Director of Psychological Health and connect with our Behavioral Health resources at Caution-https://arkansas.nationalguard.mil/Home/Behavioral-Health/



You can also visit https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/MHS-Toolkits/May-Toolkit for more information.



