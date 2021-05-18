U.S. ships transitioned from the US-led exercise Ragnar Viking into the UK-ked exercise Strike Warrior May 17th.
NAVSTA Rota's NEX and other services will close early May 18 and 20th and the post office will be closed May 31st in observance of Memorial Day.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2021 10:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66377
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108345931.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ERN19MAY, by PO2 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
