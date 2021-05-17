Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERN18MAY

    ERN18MAY

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.17.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Gaither 

    AFN Rota

    Navies from the United States and 12 partner nations began the 16th iteration of Exercise Phoenix Express in the Mediterranean Sea Monday May 17th. Tunisia is hosting this year's exercise.
    Naval Station Rota's commanding officer, Capt. David Baird, informed base personnel on the latest adjustments to local COVID-19 guidelines.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.17.2021 09:49
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66364
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108343496.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERN18MAY, by PO2 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #PhoenixExpress21 #MediterraneanSea #USNavalForcesAfrica #NavalStationRota #COVID19EUCOM #AFNRota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT