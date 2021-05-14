Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ERN15-17MAY

    ERN15-17MAY

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.14.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Gaither 

    AFN Rota

    USCGC Hamilton returns to the Mediterranean Sea after concluding operations in the Black Sea with NATO allies.
    Naval Station Rota's commanding officer, Capt. David Baird, joined AFN Rota to discuss summer safety with base Safety Officer Lauren Blakely.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 09:59
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    #USCGCHamilton #BlackSea #USCG #NAVSTARota #SummerSafety #AFNRota

