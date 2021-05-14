Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks - Navy Wing on an Air Force Base, key to the total force mission at Tinker

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Audio by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Hello and welcome to Tinker Talks.

    This episode we talk to the Navy's Strategic Communications Wing ONE commander, CAPT. Cedrick Jessup. While we don't get into the mission very much due to it's sensitive nature, we do get to hear from the commodore about a host of other topics to include what it's like being a Navy commodore on an Air Force base.

    This is a great total force episode and CAPT. Jessup has a great story of how he found his way here.

