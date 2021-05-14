Tinker Talks - Navy Wing on an Air Force Base, key to the total force mission at Tinker

This episode we talk to the Navy's Strategic Communications Wing ONE commander, CAPT. Cedrick Jessup. While we don't get into the mission very much due to it's sensitive nature, we do get to hear from the commodore about a host of other topics to include what it's like being a Navy commodore on an Air Force base.



This is a great total force episode and CAPT. Jessup has a great story of how he found his way here.



