Japanese Forces and U.S. Marines conduct SAREX (Radio)

U.S. Marines alongside their Japanese counterparts conduct a bilateral search and rescue exercise at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Yufuin, Japan, April 27, 2021. The exercise allowed U.S. and Japanese forces to quickly and effectively conduct search and rescue operations while strengthening the partnership between Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)