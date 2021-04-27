U.S. Marines alongside their Japanese counterparts conduct a bilateral search and rescue exercise at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Yufuin, Japan, April 27, 2021. The exercise allowed U.S. and Japanese forces to quickly and effectively conduct search and rescue operations while strengthening the partnership between Marines and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps audio file by Lance Cpl. Lennon Dregoiw)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 23:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66344
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108339131.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JGSDF CAMP YUFUIN, OITA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Japanese Forces and U.S. Marines conduct SAREX (Radio), by LCpl Lennon Dregoiw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT