USN & USMC forces improve interoperability with USAF and Army counterparts during exercise Northern Edge 21 in Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 09:59
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66329
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108337456.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ERN14May, by PO2 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT