    The FORSCOM Frontline

    The FORSCOM Frontline

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Audio by Ashley Patoka 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    Episode 6: Tell me YOUR Story -- This month we introduce our listeners to retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jason VanKleeck, who shares with us his story of overcoming depression and why he encourages others to share theirs. We also talk to Sgt. Marygian Barnes, whose family immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines. She shares with us what it was like growing up in Philippines and how she has worked to empower other women serving in the Army.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The FORSCOM Frontline, by Ashley Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Podcast
    FORSCOM
    People
    Frontline

