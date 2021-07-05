The FORSCOM Frontline

Episode 6: Tell me YOUR Story -- This month we introduce our listeners to retired Command Sgt. Maj. Jason VanKleeck, who shares with us his story of overcoming depression and why he encourages others to share theirs. We also talk to Sgt. Marygian Barnes, whose family immigrated to the U.S. from the Philippines. She shares with us what it was like growing up in Philippines and how she has worked to empower other women serving in the Army.