    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ERN13May

    ERN13May

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.12.2021

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Gaither 

    AFN Rota

    AFN Rota-Eagle Rota News-13May21: USN ESPC global weather forecasting system show early success. NAVSTA Rota's FFSC "RISE" event May 25.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 08:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 66318
    Filename: 2105/DOD_108334968.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERN13May, by PO2 Daniel Gaither, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NavalStationRota #FFSC #MilitarySpouseAppreciationMonth #ESPC #USNResearchLaboratory #Weather

