Missouri River Basin Water Management - Call - 5/6/2021

The USACE Missouri River Water Management Division held its monthly update call on Thursday, May 6 to discuss current conditions, and the projected operation of the mainstem reservoir system. Very dry conditions in April resulted in very low runoff in the upper Missouri River Basin. The upper Basin runoff was 44% of average, which was the 9th driest April in 123 years of record.