The FORSCOM Frontline

*BONUS* Episode 5: Another Army Acronym -- What is IPPS-A?

Join us for a bonus episode of the Frontline where we learn more about the Army's new Human Resources system, the Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army. Our three guests explain what IPPS-A is and how this system will make it easier for Soldiers to address pay issues, update their information, and better manager their career path.



Episode Guests: COL Greg Johnson, COL Rebecca Eggers and SGM Gary Krese