*BONUS* Episode 5: Another Army Acronym -- What is IPPS-A?
Join us for a bonus episode of the Frontline where we learn more about the Army's new Human Resources system, the Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army. Our three guests explain what IPPS-A is and how this system will make it easier for Soldiers to address pay issues, update their information, and better manager their career path.
Episode Guests: COL Greg Johnson, COL Rebecca Eggers and SGM Gary Krese
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2021 11:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66170
|Filename:
|2105/DOD_108317773.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:31
|Year
|2021
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|NC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|4
This work, The FORSCOM Frontline, by Ashley Patoka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT