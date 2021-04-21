Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The FORSCOM Frontline

    The FORSCOM Frontline

    NC, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2021

    Audio by Ashley Patoka 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    *BONUS* Episode 5: Another Army Acronym -- What is IPPS-A?
    Join us for a bonus episode of the Frontline where we learn more about the Army's new Human Resources system, the Integrated Personnel and Pay System - Army. Our three guests explain what IPPS-A is and how this system will make it easier for Soldiers to address pay issues, update their information, and better manager their career path.

    Episode Guests: COL Greg Johnson, COL Rebecca Eggers and SGM Gary Krese

