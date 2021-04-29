Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Life As A Soldier - Ep. 2

    GERMANY

    04.29.2021

    Audio by Capt. Billy Lacroix 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    Life as a Soldier podcast is hosted by the Senior Enlisted adviser (Demon 7) of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division who has discussions with soldiers from our organization about a particular topic or current events. Episode 2 focuses on the differences between a combat deployment and a rotational deployment.

