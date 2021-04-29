Life as a Soldier podcast is hosted by the Senior Enlisted adviser (Demon 7) of the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division who has discussions with soldiers from our organization about a particular topic or current events. Episode 2 focuses on the differences between a combat deployment and a rotational deployment.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2021 16:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|66146
|Filename:
|2104/DOD_108312023.mp3
|Length:
|00:40:52
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, Life As A Soldier - Ep. 2, by CPT Billy Lacroix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
